Pakistan, Iran agree to bolster ties in security, trade and economy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran on Monday reached an agreement to bolster cooperation in various crucial areas including security, regional stability, trade, and economy.
Both nations pledged to tackle common challenges collectively. Following an extensive meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Jilani emphasized the commitment to combat terrorism through enhanced collaboration, utilising existing institutional mechanisms effectively.
Acknowledging the significance of their bilateral ties for mutual prosperity and regional stability, both sides agreed to establish a high-level consultative mechanism involving the foreign ministers of both countries.
This mechanism will convene regularly in Iran and Pakistan to oversee progress in various cooperative endeavors. In addressing terrorism concerns, they agreed to station liaison officers in Turbat and Zahidan, building upon an existing agreement.
Emphasizing the foundational principle of respecting each other's territorial integrity, both ministers underscored the importance of deepening economic ties, particularly in border regions. They pledged to expedite the operationalisation of five remaining border markets to boost economic activity promptly.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the historical, geographical, and cultural ties between the two nations, emphasizing their absence of territorial disputes as a testament to their friendly relations.
Both countries affirmed their commitment to thwarting terrorist threats along their borders and agreed to take swift joint actions to enhance border security, combat terrorism, expand trade, establish free trade zones, and promote pilgrimage tourism and energy projects.
Amid discussions on the Palestine issue, Iran appreciated Pakistan's support for the Palestinian people, reaffirming its own unwavering commitment to their cause.
The Iranian FM also expressed support for Pakistan's upcoming elections and indicated Iran's President's potential visit to Pakistan following the elections.
In response to recent incidents, FM Jilani highlighted the swift resolution of misunderstandings due to the depth of historical bilateral relations. He extended an invitation to the Iranian President to visit Pakistan, expressing hope for the visit to materialize after the general elections.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
