Pakistan, Iran agree to bolster ties in security, trade and economy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran on Monday reached an agreement to bolster cooperation in various crucial areas including security, regional stability, trade, and economy.

Both nations pledged to tackle common challenges collectively. Following an extensive meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Jilani emphasized the commitment to combat terrorism through enhanced collaboration, utilising existing institutional mechanisms effectively.

Acknowledging the significance of their bilateral ties for mutual prosperity and regional stability, both sides agreed to establish a high-level consultative mechanism involving the foreign ministers of both countries.

This mechanism will convene regularly in Iran and Pakistan to oversee progress in various cooperative endeavors. In addressing terrorism concerns, they agreed to station liaison officers in Turbat and Zahidan, building upon an existing agreement.

Emphasizing the foundational principle of respecting each other's territorial integrity, both ministers underscored the importance of deepening economic ties, particularly in border regions. They pledged to expedite the operationalisation of five remaining border markets to boost economic activity promptly.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the historical, geographical, and cultural ties between the two nations, emphasizing their absence of territorial disputes as a testament to their friendly relations.

Both countries affirmed their commitment to thwarting terrorist threats along their borders and agreed to take swift joint actions to enhance border security, combat terrorism, expand trade, establish free trade zones, and promote pilgrimage tourism and energy projects.

Amid discussions on the Palestine issue, Iran appreciated Pakistan's support for the Palestinian people, reaffirming its own unwavering commitment to their cause.

The Iranian FM also expressed support for Pakistan's upcoming elections and indicated Iran's President's potential visit to Pakistan following the elections.

In response to recent incidents, FM Jilani highlighted the swift resolution of misunderstandings due to the depth of historical bilateral relations. He extended an invitation to the Iranian President to visit Pakistan, expressing hope for the visit to materialize after the general elections.