Pakistan, Iran agree to bolster ties in security, trade and economy

05:23 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Pakistan, Iran agree to bolster ties in security, trade and economy
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran on Monday reached an agreement to bolster cooperation in various crucial areas including security, regional stability, trade, and economy. 

Both nations pledged to tackle common challenges collectively. Following an extensive meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Jilani emphasized the commitment to combat terrorism through enhanced collaboration, utilising existing institutional mechanisms effectively.

Acknowledging the significance of their bilateral ties for mutual prosperity and regional stability, both sides agreed to establish a high-level consultative mechanism involving the foreign ministers of both countries. 

This mechanism will convene regularly in Iran and Pakistan to oversee progress in various cooperative endeavors. In addressing terrorism concerns, they agreed to station liaison officers in Turbat and Zahidan, building upon an existing agreement.

Emphasizing the foundational principle of respecting each other's territorial integrity, both ministers underscored the importance of deepening economic ties, particularly in border regions. They pledged to expedite the operationalisation of five remaining border markets to boost economic activity promptly.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the historical, geographical, and cultural ties between the two nations, emphasizing their absence of territorial disputes as a testament to their friendly relations. 

Both countries affirmed their commitment to thwarting terrorist threats along their borders and agreed to take swift joint actions to enhance border security, combat terrorism, expand trade, establish free trade zones, and promote pilgrimage tourism and energy projects.

Amid discussions on the Palestine issue, Iran appreciated Pakistan's support for the Palestinian people, reaffirming its own unwavering commitment to their cause. 

The Iranian FM also expressed support for Pakistan's upcoming elections and indicated Iran's President's potential visit to Pakistan following the elections.

In response to recent incidents, FM Jilani highlighted the swift resolution of misunderstandings due to the depth of historical bilateral relations. He extended an invitation to the Iranian President to visit Pakistan, expressing hope for the visit to materialize after the general elections.

05:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan to introduce currency notes of all denominations with new design, features

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th January 2024                                              ...

