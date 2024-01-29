Pakistan decides to introduce new currency notes of all denominations

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to introduce currency notes of all denomination in the country with new design and features, a move that will prove a setback for those stashing black money in the country.

SBP Governor Jamil Ahmed revealed it on Monday, saying competitions will be organized in February for the new design of the currency notes.

He said the new banknotes will carry international standard features to curb flow of fake currency notes in the country. He said all matters related to launch of the new currency will be finalised by March 2024.

The SBP governor said that the currency notes will not be replaced at once like India where such decision caused chaos.