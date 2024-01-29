Search

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 22%

04:20 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 22%
KARACHI – The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Monday that he policy rate will remain unchanged at 22 percent. 

The policy rate was increased to 22 percent in June 2023 and has remained unchanged for the last four MPC meetings.

More to follow…

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

