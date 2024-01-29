Oman Air cancels flights to Islamabad, Lahore but adds another city to network

MUSCAT - Oman's national airline has undertaken a strategic revision of its flight destinations and frequencies to countries in the Indian subcontinent.

As part of the change in strategy, Oman Air has announced the cancellation of flight operations to two major cities of Pakistan i.e. Islamabad and Lahore.

In a press release, the carrier confirmed the cancellation but added that it would operate flights to Sialkot city of Pakistan.

The measures have been taken against the backdrop of plans to enhance the financial performance of the carrier.

'The airline will also be reducing frequencies to certain markets while increasing capacity to two current destinations (Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram). In addition, three destinations will be operated on a seasonal basis: Trabzon during the summer season, and Zurich and Malé during winter,' it said in an official statement.

The carrier confirmed that it has also introduced measures to optimize its schedule, starting this summer.

'To better cater to the Omani market and serve key flows in and out of Oman, flight times have been revised for several of its destinations, with emphasis on more favourable slots to offer greater convenience for direct passengers and maximise connection windows,' the press release stated.

The airline affirmed that it is continuously evaluating its strategy to adapt to changing market dynamics and identify additional opportunities.

It bears mentioning that the cancellation of flights to Lahore and Islamabad would dent a blow to the flyers from these cities who would now have to travel to Sialkot to board the flight.

Sialkot is located at a distance of around 132 Kilometers from Lahore and a distance of 238 kilometers from Islamabad.