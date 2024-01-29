Search

Oman Air cancels flights to Islamabad, Lahore but adds another city to network

06:41 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
MUSCAT - Oman's national airline has undertaken a strategic revision of its flight destinations and frequencies to countries in the Indian subcontinent.

As part of the change in strategy, Oman Air has announced the cancellation of flight operations to two major cities of Pakistan i.e. Islamabad and Lahore.

In a press release, the carrier confirmed the cancellation but added that it would operate flights to Sialkot city of Pakistan. 

The measures have been taken against the backdrop of plans to enhance the financial performance of the carrier.

'The airline will also be reducing frequencies to certain markets while increasing capacity to two current destinations (Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram). In addition, three destinations will be operated on a seasonal basis: Trabzon during the summer season, and Zurich and Malé during winter,' it said in an official statement.

The carrier confirmed that it has also introduced measures to optimize its schedule, starting this summer.

'To better cater to the Omani market and serve key flows in and out of Oman, flight times have been revised for several of its destinations, with emphasis on more favourable slots to offer greater convenience for direct passengers and maximise connection windows,' the press release stated.

The airline affirmed that it is continuously evaluating its strategy to adapt to changing market dynamics and identify additional opportunities.

It bears mentioning that the cancellation of flights to Lahore and Islamabad would dent a blow to the flyers from these cities who would now have to travel to Sialkot to board the flight. 

Sialkot is located at a distance of around 132 Kilometers from Lahore and a distance of 238 kilometers from Islamabad.

Gold & Silver Rate

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

