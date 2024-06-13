Search

Mirzapur season 3 teaser unveiled: Premiere date set for July 5

08:00 PM | 13 Jun, 2024
Amazon Prime Video has ignited excitement among fans of the hit web series "Mirzapur" by unveiling the teaser for its highly anticipated Season 3, along with announcing its premiere date.

The teaser, brimming with intrigue and suspense, hints at a narrative filled with power dynamics, vengeance, political maneuvering, betrayal, deception, and intense family rivalries.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Tiwari, the series produced by Excel Media & Entertainment is set to premiere its ten-episode Season 3 starting July 5.

Starring an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, and others, fans can expect another gripping installment in the saga of Mirzapur's complex and gripping storyline.

As anticipation builds, viewers are eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite characters and the unfolding of new twists in the captivating world of "Mirzapur."

