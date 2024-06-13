Mirzapur season 3 teaser unveiled: Premiere date set for July 5

Amazon Prime Video has ignited excitement among fans of the hit web series "Mirzapur" by unveiling the teaser for its highly anticipated Season 3, along with announcing its premiere date.
The teaser, brimming with intrigue and suspense, hints at a narrative filled with power dynamics, vengeance, political maneuvering, betrayal, deception, and intense family rivalries.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Tiwari, the series produced by Excel Media & Entertainment is set to premiere its ten-episode Season 3 starting July 5.
Starring an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, and others, fans can expect another gripping installment in the saga of Mirzapur's complex and gripping storyline.
As anticipation builds, viewers are eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite characters and the unfolding of new twists in the captivating world of "Mirzapur."
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
