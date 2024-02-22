WATCH — Nadia Khan throws birthday party for husband, invites trolling over dance videos

Nadia Khan, Pakistan's talented actor and host, recently celebrated the grand birthday party of her husband Faisal Rao.

The birthday party was flooded with celebrities as she invited a lot of her entertainment fraternity friends including Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Nazia Malik, Sahir Lodhi, Zhalay Sarhadi and others. The birthday party was in full swing and featured different celebrations, including some electric dance performances.

Videos from Faisal Rao’s birthday have gone viral on the video-sharing platform, Tiktok. Khan, her husband and friends, including Nida Yasir, were seen dancing to a number of popular Bollywood bangers.

However, the dance and celebration videos became the subject of public scrutiny. Social media users savagely trolled the celebrities for their dance moves.

Some social media users opined that such videos ought to be kept private while others expressed their discontentment on the double standards of celebrities who would indulge in dances and parties consistently throughout the year and then become devout in the sacred month of Ramadan.