WATCH — Nadia Khan throws birthday party for husband, invites trolling over dance videos

Nadia Khan, Pakistan's talented actor and host, recently celebrated the grand birthday party of her husband Faisal Rao.
The birthday party was flooded with celebrities as she invited a lot of her entertainment fraternity friends including Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Nazia Malik, Sahir Lodhi, Zhalay Sarhadi and others. The birthday party was in full swing and featured different celebrations, including some electric dance performances.
Videos from Faisal Rao’s birthday have gone viral on the video-sharing platform, Tiktok. Khan, her husband and friends, including Nida Yasir, were seen dancing to a number of popular Bollywood bangers.
However, the dance and celebration videos became the subject of public scrutiny. Social media users savagely trolled the celebrities for their dance moves.
Some social media users opined that such videos ought to be kept private while others expressed their discontentment on the double standards of celebrities who would indulge in dances and parties consistently throughout the year and then become devout in the sacred month of Ramadan.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
