Nadia Khan, Sharmila Faruqui sue each other in defamation case
Nadia Khan and Sharmila Faruqui are indulged in a legal fight.
The duo's social media feud has oozed from video making and Instagram posting to legal actions from both sides.
It was Sharmila Faruqui who first took action against Khan over disrespecting her mother by allegedly mocking her appearance.
On Saturday, the politician sued Nida with a notice from her lawyers. Sharmila later shared the document on her Instagram Stories.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-01-30/nadia-khan-sharmila-faruqui-sue-each-other-in-defamation-case-1643544286-4308.jpg
Within 24 hours of the defamation suit, Nadia Khan got back to Sharmila with a legal notice of her own. In a note on Instagram this Sunday, the morning show host wrote.
"My Lawyers are sending a LEGAL NOTICE to Sharmila Faruqui suing her for 50 crores for defamation and using insulting remarks for a woman,"wrote Nadia.
"I wish if she had done only one good deed for any needy woman or a helpless child She would still have got the media and out attention," she bashed the politician.
View this post on Instagram
Nadia came under fire a few weeks ago after she allegedly poked fun at Sharmila Faruqui's mother during a wedding.
