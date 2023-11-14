  

Agha Ali deletes wedding pictures with Hina Altaf, sparks seperation rumours

Maheen Khawaja
07:59 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
Agha Ali deletes wedding pictures with Hina Altaf, sparks seperation rumours
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actor Agha Ali has taken a significant step by removing his wedding pictures with actress Hina Altaf from social media, fueling speculations about their divorce. Recent days have seen fluctuations in their married life, with rumours of separation circulating.

The divorce rumours gained traction when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Agha Ali embarked on a solo trip to Greece, accompanied by the deletion of Hina's photos and cryptic captions from his Instagram. Adding to the speculation, Hina Altaf changed her last name on Instagram from 'Agha' to 'Altaf,' appearing to confirm the divorce, though fans clung to hope.

Now, Ali has intensified the separation signals by deleting their wedding photos from his Instagram account. 

It's worth noting that the duo tied the knot in May 2020, appearing together on screen and showcasing their relationship even before marriage.

On the work front, Altaf was last seen in Bandhay Aik Dor Say, Kasa-e-Dil, Dour, Dil Zaar Zaar and Agar.

On the other hand, Ali was recently seen in Zoya Nay Haan Kardi, Shadi hai Impossible, Love Life Ka Law, Bhagam Bhag, and Zakham.

Birthday wishes pour in for Hina Altaf

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

