Has UK banned Pakistani banks for student visa applications? Here's official clarification

ISLAMABAD - A controversial letter circulating on social media - implying that the UK government has banned certain banks regarding processing of student visa applications - has been addressed.

The letter pretending to have been issued by the UK Immigration Department read that the government of the United Kingdom has banned nine Pakistani banks whose financial documents, such as bank statements, will no longer be acceptable for UK visa applications.

The letter also named the banks - all notable names from Pakistan, triggering concerns amongst the student visa applicants about the fate of their application.

Apart from banks, the letter also implied that the UK government would reject English language tests for approval of visas.

As soon as the latter made rounds on social media, the British High Commission in Pakistan clarified that the letter was fake.

In an official social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the British High Commission stated that the letter was fake and should not be shared.

If you receive it, please delete it, don't share it, and let the person know it is a fake, read the statement by the High Commission while referring to the letter.

It is to be clarified that there has been no recent change regarding the processing of visas from Pakistan for the United Kingdom.