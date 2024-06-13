T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh move a step closer to Super Eight

Bangladesh on Thursday moved a step closer to the Super Eight stage as they beat Netherlands by 25 runs in 27th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at St Vincent, Kingston.
Earlier, Netherlands won the toss and chose to field first. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 159 runs in 20 overs at he loss of five wickets. Chasing the target, Netherlands could score only 134 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets.
Bangladesh began their campaign with a thrilling win against Sri Lanka, but narrowly lost to South Africa in their second match. Despite this setback, both performances have boosted their confidence. The tournament conditions have favored their playing style, with a capable pace attack thriving on seaming pitches and skillful spinners excelling on gripping surfaces.
Conversely, Netherlands started strong with a comfortable victory over Nepal. They nearly clinched a win against South Africa, but David Miller’s steady play helped the Proteas secure a hard-fought victory. The Dutch team has shown impressive performances in recent ICC events, and a win against Bangladesh would further highlight their upward trajectory.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 12, 2024
Bangladesh 🆚 Netherlands| 13 June, 2024 | Time: 08:30 PM (BST)
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
Photo Credit: ICC/Getty#BCB #Cricket #BANvNED #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HOoBohf245
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.