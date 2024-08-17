Global airlines body asks Pakistan to review tax on labour visas

ISLAMABAD - The global trade association of the world's airlines has asked the authorities in Pakistan to review the recently announced tax on those traveling to the Gulf.
In this regard, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has raised the issue with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) about challenges airlines are facing due to a new tax on air tickets for workers traveling to Gulf countries.
IATA pointed out that it’s hard for airlines to check if passengers have labor visas when they buy tickets, especially since visas are usually only checked at the airport during check-in.
In its letter, the association has asked the government to lower the tax for economy class passengers traveling to Gulf and African countries. In case, lowering the tax is impossible, the body has suggested offering a discount for economy-class flights to Gulf countries to make calculations easier for airlines.
IATA also mentioned that frequent changes in ticket prices add to the difficulty, especially since the latest price changes took place on August 10, just after another update three days earlier, Samaa News reported. The association is asking the government to give airlines at least six months to adjust to any new taxes.
It is to be highlighted that on August 7, the government introduced a fixed tax of Rs5,000 on air tickets for Pakistani workers traveling to Gulf countries under labor visas. This tax must be printed on the passengers' passports and verified by the Protector of Emigrants, according to a notice from the FBR.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.