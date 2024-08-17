Search

Immigration

UAE changes salary requirements for Golden Visa eligibility: Details inside

Web Desk
07:52 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
UAE changes salary requirements for Golden Visa eligibility: Details inside

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have revised the minimum salary requirements for those interested in getting the sought-after Golden Visa.

As part of the changes, it has been announced that UAE-based professionals seeking the Golden Visa now need to meet a stricter salary requirement.

To qualify for the long-term residency, applicants must have a basic monthly salary of Dh30,000, excluding any allowances. 

Immigration experts and residents whose applications were recently denied confirmed the new rule, noting that previously, total compensation packages—including allowances for housing and transport—were considered; however, now, only the basic salary counts.

Nofisatu Mojidi, a senior manager at the Dubai office of immigration services firm Fragomen, confirmed that the salary requirement for the UAE Golden Visa has shifted as previously, the minimum gross salary of Dh30,000 per month could include allowances but now only the basic salary is considered.

This adjustment means that professionals who reach the Dh30,000 threshold through a combination of salary and allowances no longer qualify for the 10-year visa.

Though the ICP has yet to release an official statement on the matter, a customer care agent from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) confirmed the change.

With the fresh changes in place, applicants with titles like 'manager' and 'director,' or those in professions such as engineering and medicine, find it easier to meet the criteria, Khaleej Times reported.

It is to be highlighted that in 2022, the UAE expanded the Golden Visa scheme to include skilled professionals in fields such as medicine, science, engineering, information technology, business, law, education, culture, and social sciences.

Experts believe that the fresh change would reduce the number of eligible applicants for the long-term residency that has been awarded by the Emirate to dozens of celebrities from across the world.

What is UAE Golden Visa? 

The UAE’s ‘Golden Visa’ is a long-term residence visa that allows foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits which include:

  • An entry visa for six months with multiple entries to proceed with residence issuance
  • A long-term, renewable residence visa valid for 5 or 10 years
  • The privilege of not needing a sponsor
  • The ability to stay outside the UAE for more than the usual period of six months in order to keep their residence visa valid
  • The ability to sponsor their family members, including spouses and children regardless of their ages
  • The ability to sponsor an unlimited number of domestic helpers
  • The permit for family members to stay in the UAE until the end of their permit duration, if the primary holder of the Golden visa passes away.

Many global stars have already taken the Golden Visa. These include Christiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Armani, Pakistani actors Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, Iqra Aziz Hussain and her husband Yasir Hussain, Kubra Khan, Fakhr e Alam and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Suniel Shetty from Bollywood have also received UAE Golden Visa besides Sithara Krishnakumar, musician Stephen Devassy, and actor Sudheer Karamana. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:26 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

North Korea set to welcome tourists after five years of lockdown

08:04 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Poland announces conditions for issuance of student visas: Here's ...

07:52 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

UAE changes salary requirements for Golden Visa eligibility: Details ...

07:40 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Global airlines body asks Pakistan to review tax on labour visas

02:05 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Australia denies visas to majority of Palestinians, grants visas to ...

01:47 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Oman suspends hiring of foreign workers: Here's what it means

Immigration

11:08 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issues new guidelines for visa notice ...

06:58 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Strict UAE visa regulations for Pakistanis: Things you need to know

12:28 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Egypt announces fresh changes for tourists with free transit visa

08:03 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ethiopia slashes tourist visa fee: Details inside

12:16 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Turkey allows visa-free entry to this Muslim country: Details inside

01:47 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Germany cuts visa processing time to 2 weeks but for this country

Advertisement

Latest

08:26 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

North Korea set to welcome tourists after five years of lockdown

Gold & Silver

05:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: