UAE changes salary requirements for Golden Visa eligibility: Details inside

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have revised the minimum salary requirements for those interested in getting the sought-after Golden Visa.
As part of the changes, it has been announced that UAE-based professionals seeking the Golden Visa now need to meet a stricter salary requirement.
To qualify for the long-term residency, applicants must have a basic monthly salary of Dh30,000, excluding any allowances.
Immigration experts and residents whose applications were recently denied confirmed the new rule, noting that previously, total compensation packages—including allowances for housing and transport—were considered; however, now, only the basic salary counts.
Nofisatu Mojidi, a senior manager at the Dubai office of immigration services firm Fragomen, confirmed that the salary requirement for the UAE Golden Visa has shifted as previously, the minimum gross salary of Dh30,000 per month could include allowances but now only the basic salary is considered.
This adjustment means that professionals who reach the Dh30,000 threshold through a combination of salary and allowances no longer qualify for the 10-year visa.
Though the ICP has yet to release an official statement on the matter, a customer care agent from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) confirmed the change.
With the fresh changes in place, applicants with titles like 'manager' and 'director,' or those in professions such as engineering and medicine, find it easier to meet the criteria, Khaleej Times reported.
It is to be highlighted that in 2022, the UAE expanded the Golden Visa scheme to include skilled professionals in fields such as medicine, science, engineering, information technology, business, law, education, culture, and social sciences.
Experts believe that the fresh change would reduce the number of eligible applicants for the long-term residency that has been awarded by the Emirate to dozens of celebrities from across the world.
What is UAE Golden Visa?
The UAE’s ‘Golden Visa’ is a long-term residence visa that allows foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits which include:
Many global stars have already taken the Golden Visa. These include Christiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Armani, Pakistani actors Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, Iqra Aziz Hussain and her husband Yasir Hussain, Kubra Khan, Fakhr e Alam and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Suniel Shetty from Bollywood have also received UAE Golden Visa besides Sithara Krishnakumar, musician Stephen Devassy, and actor Sudheer Karamana.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
