North Korea set to welcome tourists after five years of lockdown

Immigration

08:26 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
PYONGYANG - North Korea is finally set to open up to the outside world with plans to reopen the northern city of Samjiyon to foreign tourists this December.

The lifting of social distancing protocols comes after nearly five years of Covid-induced isolation and at least two China-based operators have announced that visitors will soon be able to explore the mountainous city of Samjiyon.

This move marks the first significant step by North Korea since it shut its doors to outsiders in early 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

The country's strict border closures didn’t just block tourists—they also choked off vital imports, leading to severe food shortages, further worsened by international sanctions over North Korea’s controversial nuclear program.

"So far just Samjiyon has been officially confirmed, but we think that Pyongyang and other places will open too!!!" wrote KTG Tours from Shenyang on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Beijing's Koryo Tours hinted that tourists could “potentially” visit other parts of North Korea come December.

“Having waited for over four years to make this announcement, Koryo Tours is very excited for the opening of North Korean tourism once again,” the company said on its website.

Despite the possible opening of the city, Chad O’Carroll, CEO of Korea Risk Group, warned of possible false hopes.

'I’ll believe it when I see it. For now, I’m quite skeptical we will see any real movement in December,' he told BBC.

Samjiyon, nestled at the foot of North Korea's tallest mountain, Paektu, is famous for its winter attractions. The city has been undergoing a massive facelift, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rolling out plans to rebuild its airport, turn a military ski base into a resort, and add new railways and hotels for foreign visitors.

North Korea, which has only allowed Russian tourists to enter since early 2024, is warming up to foreign visitors after a long hiatus. The reopening comes after the country finally allowed the return of its own citizens, locked out due to Covid border controls, just last August becoming one of the last countries in the world to do so.

Interestingly, even China opened up to the outside world at the start of 2023 despite facing criticism for its handling of the pandemic that brought air travel to a stand still.

The reopening of Samjiyon could mark the start of a new chapter for North Korean tourism; however, experts still say that till the plan is executed, nothing could be said about the country that is branded as the 'hermit kingdom'.

