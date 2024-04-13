Search

Immigration

Japan offers Digital Nomad Visa: Here's a guide to eligibility, required documents, and everything

Web Desk
03:32 PM | 13 Apr, 2024
Japan offers Digital Nomad Visa: Here's a guide to eligibility, required documents, and everything

TOKYO - The government of Japan has launched the Digital Nomad Visa to attract remote workers who are being offered the same visa type by different countries.

The Visa has been made available to remote workers who can stay in Japan for a period of six months but it is not renewable.

It is to be clarified that the visa conditions are not that flexible as compared to other countries. For instance, only nationals of countries that are parties to tax treaties and temporary-visitor visa-exempt countries/regions with japan are eligible for this visa type.

Moreover, the period of stay in Japan can not exceed six months per calendar year and the visa applicant must provide professional services or sell certain goods to individuals or companies outside of Japan based on an employment contract with an entity/organization established abroad using information technology – e.g., remote workers including IT/software developers, digital designers, online secretaries, solo proprietors for business management of foreign entity, etc.

The applicants must also have an annual income of at least JPY 10 million besides holding sufficient valid private medical insurance that covers the cost of treatment and repatriation in the case of death, injury, or illness while in Japan. (Accident and health benefits must be no less than 10 million Japanese Yen per person.)

A benefit that this visa offers is taking along the dependents who meet certain conditions. For that, the dependent visa seeker must also be a national of temporary-visitor visa-exempt countries/regions.

Moreover, the spouse must be lawfully married to the digital nomad visa applicant, and the child must be the biological or adopted child of the digital nomad visa applicant. The visa seeker must also be a dependent of the digital nomad visa applicant.

Another condition for the dependent is that he/she should hold sufficient valid [private medical insurance that covers the cost of treatment and repatriation in the case of death, injury, or illness while in Japan.  (Accident and health benefits must be no less than JPY 10 million per person.)

Unfortunately, citizens of Pakistan are not eligible for this visa type.

Documents Needed

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has detailed the documents which are needed for getting the visa. These include the following: 

(1) Visa application form (with a photo)
(2) Passport
(3) Certificate of eligibility ((Note) If the certificate of eligibility is presented, (4) to (6) below can be omitted.)
(4) Documents explaining the applicant's planned activities and period of stay during their stay in Japan 
(5) Documents proving that the applicant's annual income is JPY 10 million or more.(Note) Tax payment certificate, income certificate, employment contract, contract with a business partner (which clearly states the contract period and the contract amount.)
(6) Documents proving that the applicant has insurance against death, injury or illness during their stay in Japan (compensation for medical treatment for injury or illness must be JPY 10 million or more).
(Note) A copy of the certificate of insurance coverage and policy summary, a copy of the credit card and documents proving supplementary compensation.

Certificate of Eligibility

By presenting Certificate of Eligibility (COE) which is issued by a regional immigration bureau, the visa application at the Embassy or Consulate-General and the landing examination at the passport control will be processed smoothly. However,  Japanese government has clarified that a COE does not guarantee the issuance of a visa

