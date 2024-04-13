Orange Line metro driver stops train midway ‘to fly a kite’

LAHORE – A driver of Lahore’s Orange Line Metro train has been spotted flying a kite on the bridge after stopping the train midway.

A social media user, who goes by name of Chaudhry Tariq Shabbir, shared the video of the hilarious incident on Facebook, captioning the post as: “Its Pakistan Jani. Orange train driver stropped train for kite”.

The video was filmed from the roof of a house near the metro train bridge as it showed the driver in his uniform and flying the kite while the train can be seen stopped on the track.

It appears that the driver stopped the train to remove the kite stuck on the track. However, there is no official word from the relevant authority so far.

It comes amid a drive by Punjab government against kite-flying, following the death of a man in Faisalabad due to kite string.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issues strict instruction to the police for curbing the illegal activity in order to save precious lives.

The Orange Line starts from Ali Town on Raiwind Road and terminates at Dera Gujran. The alignment follows the Multan Road corridor from Thokar Niaz Baig up to Chauburji, then via Lake Road, Mcleod Road, Nicholson Road to the main Railway Crossing to reach G.T. Road and follows G.T. Road till interchange of Lahore Ring Road.

The total length of the mass transit system stands at 27.1 km with total elevated section is 25.4 kilometers long.