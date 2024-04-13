Meera fractures her arm after fall during shooting

LAHORE – Lollywood’s versatile and talented actor Meera suffered a fracture in the arm after falling during a shooting, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports said she suffered the injury during a recent shooting but did not provide further details about the location.

Meera, whose real name is Irtiza Rubab, was taken to hospital where she was given medical aid. Doctors have recommended her 10-day rest.

The prominent Pakistani actress has appeared in several Urdu, Punjabi and Hindi movies. Her movies include Baaji, Parey Hut Love, Jackpot, Wujood, Bumper Draw, Jab Tak Hain Hum and many more.

She has won Pakistan Media Award, Nigar Awards and Pride of Performance Award.