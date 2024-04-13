Meera fractures her arm after fall during shooting

LAHORE – Lollywood’s versatile and talented actor Meera suffered a fracture in the arm after falling during a shooting, it emerged on Saturday.
Reports said she suffered the injury during a recent shooting but did not provide further details about the location.
Meera, whose real name is Irtiza Rubab, was taken to hospital where she was given medical aid. Doctors have recommended her 10-day rest.
The prominent Pakistani actress has appeared in several Urdu, Punjabi and Hindi movies. Her movies include Baaji, Parey Hut Love, Jackpot, Wujood, Bumper Draw, Jab Tak Hain Hum and many more.
She has won Pakistan Media Award, Nigar Awards and Pride of Performance Award.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.