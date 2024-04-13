Corrupt police officials to face special court martial in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to conduct a special court martial of the police officers and personnel involved in corrupt activities.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Murree to review law and order situation in the province.

Senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, chief secretary, home secretary, IG Punjab, and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting has taken a decision of establishing a special unit to curb organized and cyber crime and launching IT training of police officials.

It has also approved a special audit system to point out the police officials involved in corruption. It also approved special court martial of the corrupt police officials.

A special dashboard will be established, helping citizens to file a direct compliant with chief minister. The meeting also considered an option to set up border security force to curb smuggling.

It was decided to establish a functional specialized police force for each crime and to legislate for the death penalty in cases related to rape of women and children.