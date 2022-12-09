Pakistan’s police, judiciary ranked among most corrupt institutions, shows fresh TIP survey
Web Desk
09:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Pakistan’s police, judiciary ranked among most corrupt institutions, shows fresh TIP survey
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Pakistanis consider police to be the most corrupt institutions in the country, followed by tendering and contracting judiciary, according to the National Corruption Perception Survey 2021 conducted by Transparency International Pakistan.

The education sector has been ranked fourth most corrupt in the survey. Furthermore, the majority of people in the country considered the role of anti-corruption institutions, including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as "ineffective" in curbing graft activities.

The provincial breakdown of the top three most corrupt sectors is as following:

In Sindh, education is considered as the most corrupt sector, followed by police and tendering & contracting at the second and third spots, respectively.

In Punjab, police remained the most corrupt institutions, followed by tendering & contracting at the second spot and judiciary at third place.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), people consider the judiciary most corrupt institution while, tendering &contracting and police have been labeled as second and third most corrupt institutions, respectively.

In Balochistan, tendering and contracting remained the most corrupt sector followed by the police. Judiciary was ranked as third most corrupt institution by the respondents.

The survey respondents also lashed out at alleged corruption in the recent Pakistan flood aid distribution.

Pakistan's Business Confidence Index drops by ... 10:38 PM | 8 Dec, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan's business confidence score has plunged by 21 percent in six months, according to the Overseas ...

More From This Category
Aftab Iqbal’s satirical comedy show taken off ...
10:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz’s ten special aides given state ...
09:00 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Azam Swati taken away by Sindh police hours after ...
07:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Prime suspect in 12-year-old girl’s rape, ...
06:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Pakistan announces to provide medical education ...
06:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
TikToker Ayesha Akram faces arrest for defying ...
05:35 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines
10:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr