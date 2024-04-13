Summer timings 2024 for schools in Sindh after Eid holidays

KARACHI – All public and private schools are set to reopen from April 15 (Monday) after the end of Eidul Fitr holidays.

Before the Eid holiday, the education institutions observed reduced hours due to holy month of Ramadan 2024. From the upcoming weeks, summer timings for schools will be resumed.

The single shift schools will operate from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while the closing time will be 12:00 pm on Fridays.

While the double shift schools will observe different timings. The first shift will start at 7:30 am to 12:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while the closing time will be 10:30 am on Friday.

The second or evening shift will commence at 1:00 pm and continue till 5:00 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. However, the second shift will start at 10:45 am to 01:15 pm on Friday.