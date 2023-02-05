Plane engine catches fire while taking off from Thailand

BANGKOK - In a dramatic turn of events, the engine of a tourist plane burst into flames as it was about to take off from Thailand.
The tyres of the plane carrying 321 people also exploded as it was taxiing on the runway but the intelligence of the pilot helped avoid major disaster. The incident pertains to Azur Air flight, Boeing 767-300ER which aborted the take-off after the flames erupted.
The plane was Moscow bound from Phuket and the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft at Phuket International Airport. The incident happened on Saturday after which the runway was closed for 40 minutes prompting delays in other flights.
#SANCTIONS: Engine blew up on a Russian Azur Air Boeing 767-300ER as it was taking off from Phuket, #Thailand to Moscow, #Russia.— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) February 5, 2023
All flights cancelled at the Thai airport from Saturday 4:30pm to Sunday morning. Time for all countries to stop allowing Russian airlines planes. pic.twitter.com/PNMKnvWNIj
The Russian media also reported that the aircraft's landing gear was damaged during take-off while accelerating at 190kmph.
One of the passengers managed to film the plane's take-off on the runway and captured the fire. Pumes of smoke also billowed from the right half-wing of the aircraft as can be seen in the video.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.