Plane engine catches fire while taking off from Thailand

11:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
BANGKOK - In a dramatic turn of events, the engine of a tourist plane burst into flames as it was about to take off from Thailand.

The tyres of the plane carrying 321 people also exploded as it was taxiing on the runway but the intelligence of the pilot helped avoid major disaster. The incident pertains to Azur Air flight, Boeing 767-300ER which aborted the take-off after the flames erupted.

The plane was Moscow bound from Phuket and the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft at Phuket International Airport. The incident happened on Saturday after which the runway was closed for 40 minutes prompting delays in other flights.

The Russian media also reported that the aircraft's landing gear was damaged during take-off while accelerating at 190kmph.

One of the passengers managed to film the plane's take-off on the runway and captured the fire. Pumes of smoke also billowed from the right half-wing of the aircraft as can be seen in the video.

Re-entry permit: Authority clarifies procedure to get back to UAE ...

11:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

