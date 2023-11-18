Sindh seeks federal govt's nod for allocation in Hajj Mission deployment

KARACHI - The Sindh Government has urged the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to allocate a quota for Hajj administrative duties for the employees from the province.
In a letter addressed to the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, the Caretaker Sindh Minister for Law, Religious Affairs, and Human Rights, stated that approximately 300 welfare staff members from the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs perform administrative duties in Makkah and Madinah during each Hajj.
With an anticipated surge in the number of Hujjaj in 2024, Omar Soomro stressed the need for a larger Pakistani workforce for welfare duties in Makkah and Madinah, highlighting the absence of provincial employees from the workforce deputed to perform duties every year.
The minister cited constitutional provisions after the 18th Amendment and emphasized the requirement for employees from Sindh Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr departments to be deputed for administrative duties during the forthcoming Hajj.
The caretaker minister urged Aneeq Ahmed to accommodate as many employees from Sindh as feasible for Hajj 2024's administrative duties in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, The Nation reported.
It bears mentioning that besides the staff from the religious affairs ministry, different employees from federal ministries are deputed to perform Hajj duties each year. The selection is done through balloting though some employees complain that the process is not transparent.
The federal minister for religious affairs, Aneeq Ahmed recently announced the Hajj policy under which the cost of Hajj for the upcoming year would be one hundred thousand rupees less than the previous Hajj.
Sharing the details, the minister also announced that an App would be launched for handling the complaints of the pilgrims and maximum facilities would be provided to them so that they can perform the religious duties with ease and comfort.
Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.
On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.
On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.