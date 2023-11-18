Sindh seeks federal govt's nod for allocation in Hajj Mission deployment

KARACHI - The Sindh Government has urged the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to allocate a quota for Hajj administrative duties for the employees from the province.

In a letter addressed to the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, the Caretaker Sindh Minister for Law, Religious Affairs, and Human Rights, stated that approximately 300 welfare staff members from the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs perform administrative duties in Makkah and Madinah during each Hajj.

With an anticipated surge in the number of Hujjaj in 2024, Omar Soomro stressed the need for a larger Pakistani workforce for welfare duties in Makkah and Madinah, highlighting the absence of provincial employees from the workforce deputed to perform duties every year.

The minister cited constitutional provisions after the 18th Amendment and emphasized the requirement for employees from Sindh Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr departments to be deputed for administrative duties during the forthcoming Hajj.

The caretaker minister urged Aneeq Ahmed to accommodate as many employees from Sindh as feasible for Hajj 2024's administrative duties in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, The Nation reported.

It bears mentioning that besides the staff from the religious affairs ministry, different employees from federal ministries are deputed to perform Hajj duties each year. The selection is done through balloting though some employees complain that the process is not transparent.

The federal minister for religious affairs, Aneeq Ahmed recently announced the Hajj policy under which the cost of Hajj for the upcoming year would be one hundred thousand rupees less than the previous Hajj.

Sharing the details, the minister also announced that an App would be launched for handling the complaints of the pilgrims and maximum facilities would be provided to them so that they can perform the religious duties with ease and comfort.