BCCI unveils closing ceremony extravaganza for World Cup 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the proud hosts of the Cricket World Cup 2023, has unveiled an impressive lineup of performers for the closing ceremony preceding the much-anticipated final clash between cricket giants India and Australia. The battleground for this monumental encounter is none other than the awe-inspiring Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which holds the prestigious title of the world's largest cricket stadium.

While earlier speculations, fueled by a tantalizing tweet from Star Sports, hinted at the possibility of Dua Lipa gracing the closing night with her performance, the official schedule released by the BCCI appears to have a different roster.

The grand finale's closing ceremony is meticulously structured into four distinct shows, each promising a unique and captivating experience for cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The pre-match show promises a breathtaking spectacle with the Suryakiran IAF Airshow, kicking off right after the toss at 1.35 pm IST and concluding at 1.50 pm, just in time for the stirring national anthems and the commencement of the game with the first ball bowled at 2 pm.

During the first innings break, the audience will be treated to a performance by Aditya Gadhvi, the musical genius behind Coke Studio India's viral song, Khalasi. However, the entertainment extravaganza doesn't stop there. The longer program at the innings break features a stellar lineup of musical maestros, including Pritam Chakraborty, along with acclaimed singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi.

As the game progresses into the second innings break, spectators can brace themselves for a dazzling display of lights and lasers, transforming the stadium into a canvas of visual splendor.

It's worth noting that Ahmedabad chose to forgo an opening ceremony ahead of the tournament's commencement on October 5, with the closing ceremony announcement itself arriving just a day before the grand final. Rumours are circulating that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and his Australian counterpart, either Anthony Albanese or the deputy, might grace the stadium with their presence to witness the pinnacle of cricketing excellence unfold on this historic day.

The closing ceremony is poised not just to mark the conclusion of an exceptional tournament but to etch memories that resonate in the hearts of cricket fans for years to come.