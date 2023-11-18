  

Search

LifestyleODI World Cup UpdatesSports

BCCI unveils closing ceremony extravaganza for World Cup 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium

Web Desk
07:21 PM | 18 Nov, 2023
BCCI unveils closing ceremony extravaganza for World Cup 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium
Source: Instagram

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the proud hosts of the Cricket World Cup 2023, has unveiled an impressive lineup of performers for the closing ceremony preceding the much-anticipated final clash between cricket giants India and Australia. The battleground for this monumental encounter is none other than the awe-inspiring Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which holds the prestigious title of the world's largest cricket stadium.

While earlier speculations, fueled by a tantalizing tweet from Star Sports, hinted at the possibility of Dua Lipa gracing the closing night with her performance, the official schedule released by the BCCI appears to have a different roster.

The grand finale's closing ceremony is meticulously structured into four distinct shows, each promising a unique and captivating experience for cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The pre-match show promises a breathtaking spectacle with the Suryakiran IAF Airshow, kicking off right after the toss at 1.35 pm IST and concluding at 1.50 pm, just in time for the stirring national anthems and the commencement of the game with the first ball bowled at 2 pm.

During the first innings break, the audience will be treated to a performance by Aditya Gadhvi, the musical genius behind Coke Studio India's viral song, Khalasi. However, the entertainment extravaganza doesn't stop there. The longer program at the innings break features a stellar lineup of musical maestros, including Pritam Chakraborty, along with acclaimed singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi.

As the game progresses into the second innings break, spectators can brace themselves for a dazzling display of lights and lasers, transforming the stadium into a canvas of visual splendor.

It's worth noting that Ahmedabad chose to forgo an opening ceremony ahead of the tournament's commencement on October 5, with the closing ceremony announcement itself arriving just a day before the grand final. Rumours are circulating that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and his Australian counterpart, either Anthony Albanese or the deputy, might grace the stadium with their presence to witness the pinnacle of cricketing excellence unfold on this historic day.

The closing ceremony is poised not just to mark the conclusion of an exceptional tournament but to etch memories that resonate in the hearts of cricket fans for years to come.

#INDvAUS: India, Australia set to face off in World Cup 2023 final tomorrow 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:03 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

#INDvAUS: India, Australia set to face off in World Cup 2023 final ...

10:46 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Erica Robin’s desi look at Miss Universe 2023 embodies style, and ...

04:56 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Patrons Aibak Polo Cup continues in Lahore

07:19 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Pakistani contestant Erica Robin takes Miss Universe 2023 by storm in ...

11:35 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistan end in defeat as Saudi Arabia dominate in World Cup ...

08:33 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Patrons Aibak Polo Cup: Two crucial clashes set for tomorrow 

Advertisement

Latest

07:49 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Yasir Hussain has an unconventional surprise for Iqra Aziz's birthday this time

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies, check forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices continue to rise in Pakistan - Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 November 2023

On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: