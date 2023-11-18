Yasir Hussain has an unconventional surprise for Iqra Aziz's birthday this time

In the enchanting realm of Pakistan's entertainment, power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain continue to set hearts aflutter with their magnetic chemistry. Adding to the charm is their cherubic son, Kabir Hussain, who has become a social media darling, melting the hearts of fans far and wide.
In a delightful twist, Hussain recently took to social media, playfully teasing about an unconventional approach to celebrating his wife's upcoming birthday.
"Your birthday is around the corner and I have a surprise for you. This time we are not going to celebrate it" he captioned the post.
Fans filled the comment section with laughing emojis.
Hussain's recent works include Shadi Mubarak Ho, Baaghi, Baandi, Jhooti, and Badshah Begum. Aziz on the other hand, is recently seen in Geo TV's Mannat Murad.
Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.
On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.
On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
