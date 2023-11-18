Yasir Hussain has an unconventional surprise for Iqra Aziz's birthday this time

In the enchanting realm of Pakistan's entertainment, power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain continue to set hearts aflutter with their magnetic chemistry. Adding to the charm is their cherubic son, Kabir Hussain, who has become a social media darling, melting the hearts of fans far and wide.

In a delightful twist, Hussain recently took to social media, playfully teasing about an unconventional approach to celebrating his wife's upcoming birthday.

"Your birthday is around the corner and I have a surprise for you. This time we are not going to celebrate it" he captioned the post.

Fans filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

Hussain's recent works include Shadi Mubarak Ho, Baaghi, Baandi, Jhooti, and Badshah Begum. Aziz on the other hand, is recently seen in Geo TV's Mannat Murad.