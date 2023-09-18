Search

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's funny take on parenthood leaves netizens in giggles

10:05 PM | 18 Sep, 2023
Iqra Aziz
Source: Iqra Aziz (Instagram)

In Pakistan's entertainment industry, the heartwarming couple of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain has consistently left fans swooning with their undeniable chemistry and, more recently, their adorable son Kabir Hussain. This little bundle of joy has become a heart-melter on social media, drawing adoration from the star couple's fans.

Recently, the proud father, Yasir Hussain, treated his followers with an irresistibly cute video that shared on his social media account.

The video features Iqra Aziz, accompanied by their son Kabir, riding an electric car while the little man imitates his mommy by engaging in a pretend phone conversation.

"Roles switched ????" he captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-18/1695048242-5106.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-18/1695048245-2295.jpeg

The couple embarked on their journey of matrimony on December 28, 2020, and the joyous addition of their son, Kabir Hussain, graced their lives in July 2021.

Yasir Hussain cheers for wife Iqra Aziz on grand debut in first-ever Pakistani Netflix original

