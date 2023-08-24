Yasir Hussain cheers for wife Iqra Aziz on grand debut in first-ever Pakistani Netflix original

Once again, Yasir Hussain has shown why he's the epitome of an ideal partner. The celebrated actor recently graced his Instagram with a burst of elation and unabashed pride, celebrating the embarkation of his wife, the multi-talented actress and model, Iqra Aziz, on a fresh journey in her career.
The news of her securing a role in the highly anticipated Pakistani debut serial alongside luminaries like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, and Khushaal Khan has created a buzz within the entertainment industry and among their fans.
Sharing the exciting news with his followers, Hussain posted a touching picture of his wife, radiating a blend of excitement and anticipation. The accompanying caption read, "Ab hamary gher k Netflix pe meri bv aye gi. So proud of you."
For the first time in history, Pakistan is set to debut its very own original series on Netflix. According to Variety, the upcoming show titled "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is set to feature an impressive cast including Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Ahad Raza Mir in pivotal roles. This groundbreaking production will mark Netflix's first foray into Pakistani-themed content, and with its star-studded ensemble, it's poised to captivate global audiences.
View this post on Instagram
Aziz commented "Thankyou baby' you're my ultimate support system! Love you"
Derived from the acclaimed 2013 Urdu novel by Farhat Ishtiaq, the same name as the series, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" follows the compelling journey of Sikandar, an exceptionally talented law student at Harvard whose life takes an unexpected turn, leading him to erect emotional barriers between himself and others. While in Italy, he encounters Liza, a gifted artist brimming with vitality but burdened by a turbulent past. Their serendipitous meeting intertwines their fates in a profound tale of human connection.
