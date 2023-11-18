Karachi ranks world’s most polluted city

LAHORE – Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi was ranked the most polluted city in the world on Saturday, according to and air quality index.

The index released by the Switzerland-based IQAir company said the southern port city has an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 241. which is considered ‘very unhealthy’.

PM2.5 is the main pollutant responsible for the worsening environment situation in the southern port city.

It said the PM2.5 concentration in Karachi is currently 38.1 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab province, was ranked the second most polluted city in the world with AQI of 214.

With AQI 196, Indian capital city of New Delhi is the world’s third most polluted city.

Smart Lockdown in Punjab Districts

Pakistan's largest region Punjab has imposed temporary smart lockdown in the hope that the closure of commercial activities and limited movement will help reduce toxic levels of smog.

To cut the alarming levels of air pollution, the government has enforced smart lockdowns in ten districts as the Air Quality Index once again crossed 400. Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin are facing smart lockdowns.

Earlier, PDMA said all movement and economic activities will be limited in the 10 districts. Schools and Universities will also remain closed. Markets, gyms, and cinemas will be allowed to open after 3 pm.

Pakistan's north eastern region is facing pollution as long queues of passenger vehicles continue to block arteries in the cities.

People who suffer from respiratory disorders must take special precautions to keep themselves safe as the air quality index in Lahore and its adjoining areas is too high which is considered a health hazard.