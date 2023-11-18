Punjab locks down ten districts to cut smog

LAHORE – Pakistan's largest region Punjab has imposed smart lockdown in the hope that the closure of commercial activities and limited movement will help reduce toxic levels of smog.

Lahore continues to top the charts of the most polluted cities amid wave of thick, toxic fog that enveloped the region, causing thousands of people to develop pulmonary illnesses.

To cut the alarming levels of air pollution, the government has enforced smart lockdowns in ten districts as the Air Quality Index once again crossed 400. Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin are facing smart lockdowns.

Earlier, PDMA said all movement and economic activities will be limited in the 10 districts. Schools and Universities will also remain closed. Markets, gyms, and cinemas will be allowed to open after 3 pm.

Pakistan's north eastern region is facing pollution as long queues of passenger vehicles continue to block arteries in the cities.

People who suffer from respiratory disorders must take special precautions to keep themselves safe as the air quality index in Lahore and its adjoining areas is too high which is considered a health hazard.

Air Quality Index between 0-50 is considered good which poses little or no health risk, below 100 is said to be ‘moderate’. AQI above 100 is termed unhealthy in which the general public and sensitive people, in particular, are at risk of experiencing irritation and pulmonary issues.