Punjab locks down ten districts to cut smog

Officials believe weekend closure, limited movement help reduce toxic pollution levels
LAHORE – Pakistan's largest region Punjab has imposed smart lockdown in the hope that the closure of commercial activities and limited movement will help reduce toxic levels of smog.
Lahore continues to top the charts of the most polluted cities amid wave of thick, toxic fog that enveloped the region, causing thousands of people to develop pulmonary illnesses.
To cut the alarming levels of air pollution, the government has enforced smart lockdowns in ten districts as the Air Quality Index once again crossed 400. Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin are facing smart lockdowns.
Earlier, PDMA said all movement and economic activities will be limited in the 10 districts. Schools and Universities will also remain closed. Markets, gyms, and cinemas will be allowed to open after 3 pm.
Pakistan's north eastern region is facing pollution as long queues of passenger vehicles continue to block arteries in the cities.
People who suffer from respiratory disorders must take special precautions to keep themselves safe as the air quality index in Lahore and its adjoining areas is too high which is considered a health hazard.
Air Quality Index between 0-50 is considered good which poses little or no health risk, below 100 is said to be ‘moderate’. AQI above 100 is termed unhealthy in which the general public and sensitive people, in particular, are at risk of experiencing irritation and pulmonary issues.
Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.
On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
Currency
Symbol
Buying
Selling
US Dollar
USD
287.2
290.35
Euro
EUR
306
308
UK Pound Sterling
GBP
353.5
356
U.A.E Dirham
AED
79.5
80.4
Saudi Riyal
SAR
76.1
76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.
On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
City
Gold
Silver
Lahore
PKR 216,000
PKR 2,570
Karachi
PKR 216,000
PKR 2,570
Islamabad
PKR 216,000
PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
