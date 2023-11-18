Lahore court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, Ahad Cheema and 10 others in Ashiana Housing scam

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ex-prime minister and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and 10 others have been acquitted in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference.

Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan of the accountability court announced the verdict, acquitting Sharif and other accused including former director general of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema and caretaker Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad.

In light of evidences, ATC judge said allegations of corruption against Shehbaz Sharif, Ahad Khan Cheema and others could not be proved, pointing out that the anti-graft watchdog cleared all accused.

In the verdict, the court said the accused did not find evidence of corruption against the accused, the accused should be acquitted.

Sharif’s counsel maintained that in Ashiana Iqbal Project, no loss was reported as none of the accused got any financial benefit, calling it a politically motivated move of them government who sent his client to jail in bogus reference.

In early 2023, NAB gave clean chit to Shehbaz Sharif, as the scandal, involved allegations of irregularities, had been a highly contentious issue.