Snoop Dogg makes shocking announcement about quitting weed and it triggers memes online

Legendary musician and heavy cannabis user Snoop Dogg announced stopped smoking, without citing the reason, and the world is shocked.

The Dr Dre crooner took to social media, saying ‘I’m giving up smoke. After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.’

The announcement of the 52-year-old triggered a tidal wave of disbelief, memes, and a hot debate within the cannabis community.

Here how people reacted:

The hip-hop star is a statement of marketing campaign for his cannabis company Leafs By Snoop. The musician artist has been a weed advocate long before it was legalized.

Snoop rose to fame with his 1992 album, The Chronic, which made him king of the rap music.