Nora Fatehi's new bold dance video goes viral

Nora Fatehi has attracted huge attention with her edgy personality and super amazing dancing skills, making her mark in the B-town successfully.

After wooing everyone with her effortless moves, the 29-year-old star is now stealing hearts as she stuns in a new viral dance video.

The glam and dance queen is back with her sizzling dance as she posted a brand new video with Marce Pedrozo.

"Just another day at the office …", she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Fatehi has crossed 29.5 million followers on Instagram where she often shares dance videos and beautiful pictures.

On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the recently released trailer of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Earlier, the Bollywood dance sensation was seen as a judge on the reality TV show India's Best Dancer and had a brief stint on Dance Deewane.