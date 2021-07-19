Dia Mirza dances her heart out with stepdaughter
Web Desk
03:12 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
Bollywood beauty Dia Mirza left her fan following bedazzled as her dance videos alongside her stepdaughter went viral.

Welcoming her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, the new mommy has surely mastered the art of having fun as she grooved with stepdaughter Samaira.

The 39-year-old star turned to Instagram and posted her charming dance video with her husband Vaibhav's daughter Samaira.

“Sunday Shenanigans with #MyBestie #SundayFunday.”, she captioned the post.

Grooving to the beats of Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington, Dia and Samaira can be seen dancing their hearts out.

Fans and fellow stars dropped sweet comments after Dia posted the video which spread like wildfire on the internet.

Earlier, Mirza has announced her pregnancy just over a month after her wedding. She took to Instagram to officially announce that she and her husband Vaibhav are expecting their first child.

