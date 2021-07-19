Saba Qamar’s sizzling swimming pool photoshoot sets internet on fire
Web Desk
04:46 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
Saba Qamar’s sizzling swimming pool photoshoot sets internet on fire
Share

One of the Pakistan’s top model and actresses Saba Qamar left her fans stunned with new photos in swimming pool.

The Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse.

Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, the Baaghi star has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty and style.

The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram handle and posted her new photos while lying in a swimming pool. She looks breathtaking in the new photoshoot.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen's 'Talking to the moon' video goes viral
05:37 PM | 19 Jul, 2021

