Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad movie trailer released

10:26 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
The much-awaited teaser for the Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan starrer, 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' has been released and we're super excited for the film to release!

With Fahad Mustafa portrayed as a notorious cop, flexing his biceps and Mahira Khan flicking her hair, the action-packed movie has a hint of romance and lots of music. 

Even though the promo doesn't reveal much about the plot, but it delivers a meaningful message with the question put forward in the teaser, “Jaante Ho, Noton Pe Quaid-e-Azam Ki Tasveer Kyun Hai?”

Helmed by Nabeel Qureshi and co-written by him and Fiza Ali, this film marks the first time Khan and Mustafa will be starting opposite each other.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

