Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad movie trailer released

The much-awaited teaser for the Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan starrer, 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' has been released and we're super excited for the film to release!

With Fahad Mustafa portrayed as a notorious cop, flexing his biceps and Mahira Khan flicking her hair, the action-packed movie has a hint of romance and lots of music.

Even though the promo doesn't reveal much about the plot, but it delivers a meaningful message with the question put forward in the teaser, “Jaante Ho, Noton Pe Quaid-e-Azam Ki Tasveer Kyun Hai?”

Helmed by Nabeel Qureshi and co-written by him and Fiza Ali, this film marks the first time Khan and Mustafa will be starting opposite each other.

