Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir

10:47 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir
Finding true love within the showbiz world often seems like a rarity, but it's not impossible. Some pairs are meant to be and their bond is incredibly inspirational.

Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir are probably one of the cutest couples in K-town.

Their Instagram feeds, filled with the most adorable pictures with each other, will simply have you hooked onto their public displays of affection.

Recently, Mansha shared some clips on Instagram from her birthday celebration with her beau. In the video, she can be seen cutting her birthday cake with Jibran as they are surrounded by some close friends.

The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in December 2019. The photos from the event went viral on social media as fans couldn’t stop gushing about the lovebirds.

