Zaid Ali T gifts his wife a brand new car

Guess what Zaid Ali T just got for his wife? A BRAND NEW CAR!

The YouTuber gave Yumna the most amazing gift ever and proved that he's a sweet husband and an example worth following.

No matter what people say, Zaid is truly hubby goals and he never fails to go all out when it comes to expressing his love for his other half.

Taking to Instagram ,he shared an adorable picture of Yumna sitting on top of the car, while Zaid looks at her lovingly. He also penned a heartfelt note explaining that you don't necessarily need some special occasion to shower gifts upon your partner, sometimes it's about spoiling them with love and just appreciating their existence in your life.

"Today is not our anniversary. Today is not Yumnah's birthday, today is nothing special.. but I decided to buy Yumnah a new car. Sometimes I feel that we shouldn’t need to justify why we buy something for the people we love," he wrote in the caption.

Concluding his note, he said," We should spoil and love them just as much on normal days as we do on special days. That's what makes a relationship strong. Enjoy your new car Jani."

The couple tied the knot on August 20, 2017.

