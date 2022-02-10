Malala's father reveals who paid for his daughter's treatment in UK
Web Desk
07:30 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Malala's father reveals who paid for his daughter's treatment in UK
Share

The father of youngest Nobel laureate Malala has recently addressed the questions regarding his daughter's treatment and accommodation in the UK.

Ziauddin Yousafzai replied to an Indian journalist  Abhijit Majumder who had posed a question on Twitter, "Who paid for Malala Yousafzai’s treatment, stay, and sustenance in Britain?".

Replying to Majumder's tweet, Malala's father wrote, "Pakistan :)" 

Back in October 2012, Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban as she was returning home from her school in Swat.

Two years later, she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts for children's rights. She then became a UN Messenger of Peace in 2017, with a special focus on girls’ education.

Earlier, Malala shared her horror over the ongoing hijab controversy raging in Karnataka where Indian Muslim female students wearing the headscarves are being barred from attending classes.

Malala speaks up as hijab row deepens in India 05:00 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

LONDON – As Muslim students in India’s Karnataka state continue to protest for their rights to wear a hijab ...

More From This Category
Aamir Liaquat addresses rift with children after ...
05:07 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Arrest warrants issued for Meesha Shafi in smear ...
04:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Who is Dania Shah, the third wife of Aamir ...
04:08 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Salman Khan shares a heartwarming picture with ...
03:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Adele breaks Guinness World Record for winning ...
05:50 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat shares first video with his third ...
03:01 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala's father reveals who paid for his daughter's treatment in UK
07:30 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr