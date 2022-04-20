Fawad Ch sparks public outrage with sexist remarks about FM Hina Rabbani Khar 
09:52 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Fawad Ch sparks public outrage with sexist remarks about FM Hina Rabbani Khar 
Source: Fawad Chaudhry / Hina Rabbani Khar (Instagram)
Former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has sparked public outrage over sexist remarks directed towards Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

The internet has widely slammed the problematic views of the former minister and has called him out. The majority rose to Khar's defence against sexism and misogyny, regardless of political preferences.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry shared an old interview from Khar's last appointment as foreign minister, back in 2011. She was not only the youngest person but also the first woman to have held the position in Pakistan's history. 

"When you appoint a low IQ women whose only claim to fame is her Berkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders ll become a norm, hope ll get rid of this lot sooner than later #ImportedGovernmentNamzanzoor", wrote Chaudhry.

Twitter seems enraged over the following prospect as the keyboard warriors got vocal about their opinions. They slammed Fawad for insulting Hina's intelligence and attaching her to "Berkens" only.

