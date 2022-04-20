Fawad Ch sparks public outrage with sexist remarks about FM Hina Rabbani Khar 

Former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has sparked public outrage over sexist remarks directed towards Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

The internet has widely slammed the problematic views of the former minister and has called him out. The majority rose to Khar's defence against sexism and misogyny, regardless of political preferences.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry shared an old interview from Khar's last appointment as foreign minister, back in 2011. She was not only the youngest person but also the first woman to have held the position in Pakistan's history.

"When you appoint a low IQ women whose only claim to fame is her Berkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders ll become a norm, hope ll get rid of this lot sooner than later #ImportedGovernmentNamzanzoor", wrote Chaudhry.

When you appoint a low IQ women whose only claim to fame is her Berkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders ll become a norm, hope ll get rid of this lot sooner than later #ImportedGovernmentNamzanzoor pic.twitter.com/KCCkloO9kX — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 19, 2022

Twitter seems enraged over the following prospect as the keyboard warriors got vocal about their opinions. They slammed Fawad for insulting Hina's intelligence and attaching her to "Berkens" only.

This is condemnable comment. @HinaRKhar is a capable and respectable woman. This is a disguised misogyny and a sexist mindset which will not be accepted. If you really think Women have less IQ, go check your own previous statements. #shameful https://t.co/NAHNSQsQ5d — Stay Quiet NB (@nidabalouch91) April 20, 2022

Despite the fact that i am not a PPP follower, if you pay a little heed to questions being asked to @HinaRKhar and her candid responses are much better than the chewing non responsiveness or blabbering of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. — Sohail Shahzad (@Suhail_Shahzad) April 19, 2022

That is a completely unacceptable statement, I am a PTI voter but she is one of the best Foreign ministers our county has had, have a lot of respect for her, her accessories have nothing to do with her ability to deliver, and her foreign policy needs a lot of repair — Romina Mirza (@rominarahim) April 19, 2022

As a PTI voter, want to say such comments are unbecoming. She is a thorough professional who’s ‘claim to fame’ has been hard work, building a successful business, raising kids & empowering others. Not liking her in power is 1 thing but ridiculing her personally is quite another. — Selina Rashid Khan (@selinarashid) April 19, 2022

Actually by sharing this clip, you’re showing her high IQ caliber. She is one composed and intelligent woman that a country can have. She is as good as it gets @HinaRKhar — Ahmed Siddiqui (@ahmadtajwer) April 19, 2022