Fawad Ch sparks public outrage with sexist remarks about FM Hina Rabbani Khar
Share
Former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has sparked public outrage over sexist remarks directed towards Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.
The internet has widely slammed the problematic views of the former minister and has called him out. The majority rose to Khar's defence against sexism and misogyny, regardless of political preferences.
Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry shared an old interview from Khar's last appointment as foreign minister, back in 2011. She was not only the youngest person but also the first woman to have held the position in Pakistan's history.
"When you appoint a low IQ women whose only claim to fame is her Berkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders ll become a norm, hope ll get rid of this lot sooner than later #ImportedGovernmentNamzanzoor", wrote Chaudhry.
When you appoint a low IQ women whose only claim to fame is her Berkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders ll become a norm, hope ll get rid of this lot sooner than later #ImportedGovernmentNamzanzoor pic.twitter.com/KCCkloO9kX— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 19, 2022
Twitter seems enraged over the following prospect as the keyboard warriors got vocal about their opinions. They slammed Fawad for insulting Hina's intelligence and attaching her to "Berkens" only.
Bestie this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/3O0plX2IMi— Isma (@Misa___i) April 19, 2022
This is condemnable comment. @HinaRKhar is a capable and respectable woman. This is a disguised misogyny and a sexist mindset which will not be accepted. If you really think Women have less IQ, go check your own previous statements. #shameful https://t.co/NAHNSQsQ5d— Stay Quiet NB (@nidabalouch91) April 20, 2022
Despite the fact that i am not a PPP follower, if you pay a little heed to questions being asked to @HinaRKhar and her candid responses are much better than the chewing non responsiveness or blabbering of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.— Sohail Shahzad (@Suhail_Shahzad) April 19, 2022
That is a completely unacceptable statement, I am a PTI voter but she is one of the best Foreign ministers our county has had, have a lot of respect for her, her accessories have nothing to do with her ability to deliver, and her foreign policy needs a lot of repair— Romina Mirza (@rominarahim) April 19, 2022
As a PTI voter, want to say such comments are unbecoming. She is a thorough professional who’s ‘claim to fame’ has been hard work, building a successful business, raising kids & empowering others. Not liking her in power is 1 thing but ridiculing her personally is quite another.— Selina Rashid Khan (@selinarashid) April 19, 2022
Actually by sharing this clip, you’re showing her high IQ caliber. She is one composed and intelligent woman that a country can have. She is as good as it gets @HinaRKhar— Ahmed Siddiqui (@ahmadtajwer) April 19, 2022
Ex-foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, father ... 02:33 PM | 24 Apr, 2018
MUZAFFARGARH - Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and her father have been booked in a forgery case filed by ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Punjab slashes sugar, flour prices on directives of PM Shehbaz11:11 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Here’s the winner of Lahore Super T10 Cricket League trophy11:01 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Jemima reacts to vulgur dance moves during PML-N’s Surrey protests10:49 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan lauds US congresswoman Ilhan Omar for raising voice for ...10:27 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Fawad Ch sparks public outrage with sexist remarks about FM Hina ...09:52 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Indian cricketer KL Rahul to tie the knot with actress Athiya Shetty07:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
-
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire08:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022