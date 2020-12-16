Pakistani celebs remember APS Peshawar attack victims on 6th anniversary
Web Desk
05:31 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
Pakistani celebs remember APS Peshawar attack victims on 6th anniversary
December 16 is a resounding reminder that this day will permanently be engraved in the nation's history. Six years ago, six Taliban terrorists stormed Army Public School and killed nearly 150 people, including more than 130 schoolchildren.  

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to his official Twitter handle talking about the tragic incident which united the whole nation against terrorism:

"Today, six years ago, the nation was shocked & grieved by the extreme act of terrorism against children & teachers of APS; & the nation came together with a resolve to take on those responsible. We remain determined & are moving forward in fulfilling this commitment to the nation"

Remembering the victims on this grim day, the Pakistani celebrities have come forward as well:

Superstar Humayun Saeed tweeted about the APS massacre: "16th December - a tragic reminder of invaluable loss in our war against terrorism. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our children. May Allah always protect them all,"

Singer Hadiqa Kiani recalls it as "the day the whole nation cried."

"Today marks the darkest day in our nation’s history. The day the whole nation cried, the day the most innocent souls were ripped from our world, the day families were torn apart."

Bilal Ashraf, Sanam Jung and Ali Rehman also tweeted about the national misfortune.

The hashtag #NeverForget is trending on Twitter with countless people expressing their feelings about the massacre.

