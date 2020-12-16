PM Imran becomes first Pakistani politician to cross 13 million followers on Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s popularity on social media platform, Twitter, continues to rise as his followers crossed 13 million mark on Wednesday.

He has become first Pakistani politician to reach the figure on the micro-blogging site.

Imran Khan, who started using the platform in 2010, reached the milestone days after he unfollowd everyone on Twitter.

The cricketer-turned-politician emerged as ninth most-followed world leader on the microblogging site in July this year, according to a study by Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW).