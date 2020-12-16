PM Imran becomes first Pakistani politician to cross 13 million followers on Twitter
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s popularity on social media platform, Twitter, continues to rise as his followers crossed 13 million mark on Wednesday.
He has become first Pakistani politician to reach the figure on the micro-blogging site.
Imran Khan, who started using the platform in 2010, reached the milestone days after he unfollowd everyone on Twitter.
Another 'U-turn'? PM Imran Khan just unfollowed ... 11:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has just unfollowed everyone on Twitter, shows his social media page, ...
The cricketer-turned-politician emerged as ninth most-followed world leader on the microblogging site in July this year, according to a study by Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW).
- Saif Ali Khan faces legal action over controversial Adipurush ...06:29 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran becomes first Pakistani politician to cross 13 million ...06:17 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
- Mariyam Nafees beats COVID-19; shares latest update12:28 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020