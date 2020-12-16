Saif Ali Khan faces legal action over controversial Adipurush interview

Nawaab of Bollywood recently sparked a debate over his controversial statement in his interview about his upcoming film Adipurush, in which he portrays the ‘humane’ side of Raavan.

The 50-year-old actor will now be facing a legal battle as a case has been registered against him for hurting religious sentiments and displeasing the people in India.

The petition states that Saif Ali Khan’s controversial interview dated December 6 quoted him saying that Raavan has justified in kidnapping Sita because Ram’s younger brother Lakshman had cut his sister Surpanakha’s nose.

IANS reported that the court hearing is scheduled on December 23 in the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Uttar Pradesh.

Trying to ‘humanize’ the villain in his next film Adipurush, Khan received backlash as netizens were quick to call him out over his insensitive comment. Saif will play the antagonist Lankesh, based on Ravan in the Om Raut directorial, while South Indian actor Prabhas will play a role inspired by Lord Ram in the upcoming film.

The Kurbaan actor who himself is an avid reader of World History talked about his new project saying:

"It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.”

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is set to be released theatrically in August 2022.