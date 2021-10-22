Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan's new love song out now

A fan and critic's favourite, Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade, his famous character 'Bhola' became his claim to fame.

This time around, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star has woven magic as he set the screen ablaze with his crackling chemistry alongside the gorgeous Saida Khan for the romantic video song Tera Deewana.

Sung by Soch The Band, the song is a visual and audio treat that narrates the sentiments manifesting profound love. Shot beautifully, the song is directed by Adnan Kandhar.

Imran took to his social media to share that his music video is out now, "My first video Song is out Guys link in bio

Or search on YouTube tera deewana by sooch band"

The song seems to be a perfect balance between soft melody and exhilarating love saga whilst promising a heartfelt love story for the audience.

"Save the date - 21.10.201 as #TeraDeewana by #Soch starring #ImranAshraf and #SadiaKhan rolls out to warm your hearts. An exclusive presentation by #BilalSaeed and #OneTwoRecords — TEASER COMING SOON," captioned the official page of the band alongside snippets from the song.

This is the first-time collaboration between Ashraf and Khan.

On the work front, Ashraf and Sarah Khan-starrer Raqs-e-Bismil's conclusion left the audience heaping praises for the duo.

