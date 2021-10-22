Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam's Mehndi
Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam's wedding festivities have kickstarted and the internet is loving the sneak peeks from the festivities.
Last night the couple's fun-filled Mehndi ceremony won hearts but it seems that the handsome groom and his star squad were the life of the party.
The electrifying Mehndi ceremony included many of the industry's A-list stars like Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, Uzair Jaswal, Mariyam Nafees, Ameer Gillani, Nina Kashif and Hareem Farooq.
Osman Khalid Butt and Ahmed Ali Akbar were joined by the groom himself and the groom side set the dance floor ablaze with their energetic dances.
The dance floor was further lit up by the bride and groom's family and friends. Here we have some of the memorable dance performances from the event.
View this post on Instagram
The groom Usman Mukhtar was unstoppable as he entered with full swag amidst his friends and danced his heart out.
View this post on Instagram
The Mehndi was full of celebrities with some star-studded selfies and photos clicked. The cast of drama serial Anaa was also clicked with the beautiful couple of the hour.
View this post on Instagram
Grooving to peppy dance numbers, Osman Khalid Butt and Uzair Jaswal were the perfect best friends who set the dance floor on fire. Comments of admiration poured in as fans swooned over their killer dance moves.
View this post on Instagram
The following video stole hearts as the gorgeous Zunaira made a beaming bride who danced and sang to her heart content. The sweetest video was adored by the fans and was went viral on social media.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Mukhtar and Khan tied the knot at a nikkah ceremony in April. Their wedding functions are now being held around six months later.
