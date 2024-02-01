Search

Saboor Aly mesmerizes in Ali Xeeshan's Wedding collection

Maheen Khawaja
09:32 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
Saboor Aly mesmerizes in Ali Xeeshan's Wedding collection
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has once again set hearts racing with her latest modelling stint for Ali Xeeshan's Unstitched Wedding Festive Collection. The Amanat actress, renowned for her captivating looks and vibrant personality, has captivated fans with her effortless charm in the recent photoshoot.

Dressed in a breathtaking tangerine organza ensemble, Aly exudes elegance and grace. The intricate gold tilla embroidery, dazzling sequins, and delicate panni work on the shirt and shalwar create a mesmerizing visual symphony. The beauty of the outfit is further accentuated by a light and airy dupatta adorned with baby pink floral motifs and a contrasting border.

In a subsequent post, she graced the frame wearing a delightful baby pink organza shirt and shalwar, embellished with intricate silver tilla, sparkling sequins, and meticulous panni work.

Here's what the comment section had to say:

On the work front, Saboor started her acting career at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani. She rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain. On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Nanu Aur Main, Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Mushkil, and Sar-e-Rah.

