WATCH — Saboor Aly makes mistake in New Year reel, netizens come to correct

With the arrival of 2024, billions of people around the world are leaving behind all the baggage and moving on with their lives, trying to make themselves better and set resolutions to achieve this year.

Among these billions is Pakistani entertainment fraternity's shining star, Saboor Aly, who gave her loyal fanbase an insight into the first page of her year long diary. Moving onto the next chapter in life, the Fitrat star made sure that her diehard fans accompany her towards a year of strength, prosperity, and joy. But a slight mistake caught the attention of eagle eyed users who spent no time correcting her!

Taking to Instagram, the Bunty I Love You diva shared a reel with her 4.6 million big fandom. The reel shows the starlet donning a bold red lip and a zebra printed dress as she posed for the camera and strutted in the hallways.

“Page 1 of 365,” wrote the Parizaad star in the caption. However, Aly made an honest mistake which social media users quickly corrected. Instead of writing '366' Aly mistakenly wrote “365,” which was pointed out by netizens that the year 2024 is a leap year meaning that it will have an extra day — 29th February.

Sister of Pakistani actress Sajal Aly, Saboor started her acting career at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani. Sheh, owever, rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain. On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Nanu Aur Main, Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, Mushkil, and Sar-e-Rah.