Queen of Denmark abruptly abdicates throne on live television, succeeded by son

Queen Margrethe II announced that she will step down from Europe's longest reign of 52 years and make her son, Crown Prince Frederik, her successor during the traditional live New Year's address on TV on Sunday.

Queen Margrethe II assumed the throne in 1972 and, at the age of 83, cited her illness to inform the decision to pass the reigns to a new generation.

"I have decided that the time is right," she said, "on January 14, 2024, I will step down as Queen of Denmark after 52 years as my father's successor and hand over the kingdom to my son, Crown Prince Frederik."

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Margrethe II became Europe's longest-reigning monarch, and in July 2023 she also held the record for Denmark's longest-reigning monarchy.

Executive powers in Denmark are vested in an elected parliament and government, and the monarch remains aloof from politics and traditionally represents the entire nation during state visits and national day celebrations.

