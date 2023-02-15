Sahir Ali Bagga's upcoming music video gets first official poster

The Pride of Performance winner Sahir Ali Bagga one of the most sought-after music artist in Pakistan – with an illustrious resume that speaks for itself. He has composed music for Pakistani blockbusters including “Dukhtar” and “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani” to name a few.
He is widely credited with redefining wedding music with groovy hits such as "Baazi", Malang, Badnamiyan and "Dhola." The versatile musician has finally shared sneak peek into his next melodious venture with an official poster, and we couldn’t be more excited!
The yet-to-be released song, titled, “Washmallay,” is one of Bagga’s most ambitious and challenging project to date with longtime collaborator Aima Baig. It features lyrics in Urdu and Punjabi with an added touch of Balochi, according to Bagga, who describes the song as a “magnificent combination of our three great languages.”
“Washmallay encapsulates a sweet yet civil interaction between two lovers complemented by a special beat we call the Pakistani or ‘Leva’ beat. We have somewhat modified the beat for listeners to enjoy. It’s truly amazing what we have created, and I hope our fans will enjoy the latest offering,” said Sahir Ali Bagga.
“The song is a festivity in its own right. The music video is larger than life as well, showcasing and promoting our amazing culture in the best possible way. Even the lead singers, that being Aima and myself, are grooving in a way that’s very much authentic to our culture.” The song is directed by Adnan Qazi while the styling is done by Ali Xeeshan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.
In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce
The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.