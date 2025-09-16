Pakistan Railways Police ASI, Constable Jobs 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government approved recruitment of over 1,000 personnel in Pakistan Railways to strengthen internal management, passenger security, and asset protection.

In first phase, 81 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and 914 constables will be hired. ASI candidates must have an intermediate education, while constables require a matriculation.

Seats have been reserved for women and minority communities to ensure equal opportunities for both posts.

The recruitment process will be conducted transparently on merit, including written exams, physical tests, and interviews. Official advertisements will soon appear in national newspapers and government websites.

Pakistan Railways shown signs of financial recovery, reporting profit in the current fiscal year after facing losses in previous years, according to a Ministry of Railways report.

The report revealed that over the three-year period from 2022–23 to 2024–25, the railway suffered a cumulative loss of Rs. 6 billion. In 2022–23, revenue stood at Rs. 63.718 billion, while expenditures reached Rs. 72.178 billion, resulting in an Rs. 8.460 billion deficit. The following year, 2023–24, saw revenues increase to Rs. 88.792 billion, slightly surpassing expenses of Rs. 88.380 billion, producing a modest surplus of Rs. 410 million.

For the current fiscal year 2024–25, Pakistan Railways has reported revenues of Rs. 93.382 billion against expenditures of Rs. 91.120 billion, generating a profit of Rs. 2.262 billion.