Five holidays expected as UAE gears up for National Day

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced two public holidays on December 2 and 3 (Tuesday and Wednesday) to mark its 54th National Day, commemorating the historic unification of the country’s seven emirates.

Due to the alignment with the weekend, UAE citizens and residents may enjoy a four-day break, with the possibility of it extending to five days depending on official declarations under national holiday laws.

This year’s festivities are expected to include a grand official ceremony, cultural events, and possibly a long weekend for residents.

While the official venue for the main ceremony is yet to be announced, it is confirmed that it will take place at a significant cultural or national location.

Last year’s National Day events were held in Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, showcasing the UAE’s rich traditions, cultural heritage, and future vision.

In addition to the main ceremony, celebrations are expected to extend across various popular destinations such as Global Village, Festival Promenade, Hatta, Outlet Village Mall, and the Quranic Park.

Organizers have invited all residents—citizens and expatriates alike— to be part of what is being described as a memorable and inclusive celebration of the UAE’s unity and progress.