Gold hovers near Rs400,000 per tola after latest surge

ISLAMABAD – Gold witnessed significant increase in its price in domestic market on Tuesday following gains in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price by Rs4,700 to settle at Rs391,000.

The 10-gram gold is being traded at Rs335,219 after it recorded an increase of Rs4,030.

In global market, the bullion rates also moved up as per ounce gold is being sold for $3,692 after it recorded a surge of $49.

Meanwhile, silver prices also surged to historic high of Rs4,496 after an increase of Rs53 per tola.

On the other hand, retail price of cement saw slight decline during week ending September 11, as prices in the southern region remained unchanged.

As per data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the average retail price of a 50-kg bag of cement stood at Rs. 1,390, showing 0.07% decrease compared to previous week when price was recorded at Rs. 1,391.

In southern region, the price of cement bag remained steady at Rs1,443, unchanged from the week ending September 4.

City-wise breakdown of northern region prices shows that cement bag was sold at Rs1,367 in Islamabad, Rs1,372 in Rawalpindi, Rs. 1,420 in Gujranwala, Rs. 1,410 in Sialkot, Rs. 1,443 in Lahore, Rs. 1,380 in Faisalabad, Rs. 1,370 in Sargodha, Rs. 1,424 in Multan, Rs. 1,450 in Bahawalpur, Rs. 1,350 in Peshawar, and Rs. 1,300 in Bannu.