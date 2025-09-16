Man arrested for raping 60-70 children in Karachi, ‘selling’ explicit videos

KARACHI – Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping more than 60 children – both boys and girls – in Qayyumabad area of Karachi.

The suspect has been identified as Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli as the horrifying child abuse scandal has rocked port city.

Recently, another case was registered against him at the Defence Police Station on the charges of violation of the Sindh Temporary Residence Act. The house owner has also been named in the case.

Police said the case has been registered by the state, with both Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli, son of Muhammad Shafiq, and Ijaz Awan, the landlord, being nominated.

The suspects failed to submit the mandatory tenancy agreement to the local police station, in violation of legal requirements.

Investigations reveal deeply disturbing details — Shabbir, who worked as a juice vendor, is accused of luring 60 to 70 children to a rented room where he allegedly subjected them to sexual abuse and recorded explicit videos.

The police have confiscated the suspect’s mobile phone, which has been sent to Islamabad for forensic analysis.

Investigators suspect that the accused may have been involved in the distribution or sale of child exploitation videos. All of Shabbir’s social media accounts are under detailed scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.